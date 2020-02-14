Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals How She Failed as a Mother - Watch! (Video)

Gwyneth Paltrow is getting candid about her personal life.

The goop entrepreneur made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (February 14), guest-hosted by John Legend.

During her appearance, Gwyneth discussed how she is a romantic and loves Valentine’s Day. She also opened up about her marriage to Brad Falchuk, and how he convinced her to be part of The Politician, which will be returning for a second season.

Gwyneth also talked about her daughter, Apple and teaching her how to drive – and says she failed as a mother” while teaching her. She also said Apple finds her “mortifying.”

Later on, she discussed the story behind the controversial “Gwyneth Paltrow vagina candle” her company sells before playing a game of “Pitch Please.”

Watch Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Ellen appearance…



