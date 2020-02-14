Top Stories
'The Flash' Star Rick Cosnett Comes Out as Gay (Video)

'The Flash' Star Rick Cosnett Comes Out as Gay (Video)

Dakota Johnson Directs Coldplay's 'Cry Cry Cry' Music Video - Watch!

Dakota Johnson Directs Coldplay's 'Cry Cry Cry' Music Video - Watch!

Robert Pattinson Wears 'The Batman' Suit - See the Camera Test!

Robert Pattinson Wears 'The Batman' Suit - See the Camera Test!

Kobe &amp; Gigi Bryant's Memorial Service Plans Revealed

Kobe & Gigi Bryant's Memorial Service Plans Revealed

Fri, 14 February 2020 at 6:48 pm

Halsey Rocks a Bikini While Hot Tubbing With Evan Peters on Valentine's Day

Halsey Rocks a Bikini While Hot Tubbing With Evan Peters on Valentine's Day

Halsey and her boyfriend Evan Peters‘ first official Valentine’s Day together is going “swimmingly!”

The 25-year-old “Graveyard” crooner and the 33-year-old American Horror Story actor were all smiles while splashing around in Ennetburgen, Switzerland, as Halsey revealed on Instagram on Friday (February 14).

“Life is going ‘swimmingly,’” she captioned the photos below. “Happy Valentine’s Day. 🤍”

The pics feature Halsey in a bikini as she sits on a shirtless Evan‘s shoulders in a hot tub. Check out their incredible view!

Halsey is currently on tour for her new album Manic.

She was previously linked to Yungblud.

See Halsey‘s sweet birthday message to Evan Peters here.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bikini, Evan Peters, Halsey, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Here's what Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish are doing on the first Valentine's Day after his accident - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus knows Instagram will delete this photo of her - Just Jared Jr
  • Amber Rose says Kobe Bryant's death inspired her to do this to her face - TooFab
  • See photos of David Dobrik and his rumored girlfriend during New York Fashion Week - Just Jared Jr