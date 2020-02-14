Halsey Rocks a Bikini While Hot Tubbing With Evan Peters on Valentine's Day

Halsey and her boyfriend Evan Peters‘ first official Valentine’s Day together is going “swimmingly!”

The 25-year-old “Graveyard” crooner and the 33-year-old American Horror Story actor were all smiles while splashing around in Ennetburgen, Switzerland, as Halsey revealed on Instagram on Friday (February 14).

“Life is going ‘swimmingly,’” she captioned the photos below. “Happy Valentine’s Day. 🤍”

The pics feature Halsey in a bikini as she sits on a shirtless Evan‘s shoulders in a hot tub. Check out their incredible view!

Halsey is currently on tour for her new album Manic.

She was previously linked to Yungblud.

