Harrison Ford Joins His Co-Stars at 'The Call of the Wild' Premiere in L.A.

Harrison Ford is stepping out for the premiere of his new movie The Call of the Wild!

The 77-year-old actor joined co-stars Omar Sy, pregnant Cara Gee, and Karen Gillan took to the red carpet at the movie’s premiere on Thursday (February 13) at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.

Fellow cast members at the premiere included Colin Woodell and Terry Notary along with director Chris Sanders.

Here’s the synopsis: “The Call of the Wild vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s.”

It continues, “As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team–and later its leader–Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master.”



The Call of the Wild will be out in theaters on February 21 – check out the trailer!

If you missed it, find out who Harrison recently called a “son of a bitch.”

20+ pictures inside of Harrison Ford and his co-stars at the premiere…