Dakota Johnson Directs Coldplay's 'Cry Cry Cry' Music Video - Watch!

Robert Pattinson Wears 'The Batman' Suit - See the Camera Test!

Kobe & Gigi Bryant's Memorial Service Plans Revealed

Fri, 14 February 2020 at 9:26 am

Harrison Ford Leaks Details About the New 'Indiana Jones' Movie - Watch! (Video)

Harrison Ford is dishing about the upcoming Indiana Jones film!

The 77-year-old actor made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Tuesday (February 18).

During his appearance in the upcoming episode, Harrison revealed that he’s hoping to begin filming the highly anticipated fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise this summer. Here’s all we know so far about the movie!

He also opened up about acting alongside a man pretending to be a dog for his new film, Call of the Wild.

Watch a sneak peek of Harrison Ford‘s appearance…
