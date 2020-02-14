'Insatiable' Has Been Canceled at Netflix After 2 Seasons

Insatiable will not be returning to Netflix!

The revenge comedy has been canceled by the streaming service after two seasons, reports Deadline.

Insatiable starred Debby Ryan, Alyssa Milano and Dallas Roberts, and followed Patty (Ryan), who had been bullied, ignored, and underestimated by those around her because of her weight for years. But now that she finds herself suddenly thin, Patty is out for payback against anyone who has ever made her feel bad about herself.

Alyssa Milano actually revealed the news in a reply to a fan on Twitter earlier this month. See what she said below!

