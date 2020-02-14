Top Stories
'The Flash' Star Rick Cosnett Comes Out as Gay (Video)

Dakota Johnson Directs Coldplay's 'Cry Cry Cry' Music Video - Watch!

Robert Pattinson Wears 'The Batman' Suit - See the Camera Test!

Kobe &amp; Gigi Bryant's Memorial Service Plans Revealed

Fri, 14 February 2020 at 7:47 pm

Is There a 'Sonic the Hedgehog' End Credits Scene?

Is There a 'Sonic the Hedgehog' End Credits Scene?

Sonic The Hedgehog is finally out in theaters and is gearing up to rule the box off this weekend.

The flick is based on the video game character and centers on Sonic as he tries to navigate the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound best friend — a human named Tom Wachowski. They must soon join forces to prevent the evil Dr. Robotnik from capturing Sonic and using his powers for world domination.

Fans are wondering though – are there end credits to look forward to?

We can confirm that there are NO end credit scenes after Sonce The Hedgehog, BUT, there is a pre-credits and mid credits scenes to look forward to.

The midcredits scene features video game fave, Tails, hinting at the possibility of a sequel.

Who voices Sonic? Find out more about Ben Schwartz here!
