Top Stories
'The Flash' Star Rick Cosnett Comes Out as Gay (Video)

'The Flash' Star Rick Cosnett Comes Out as Gay (Video)

Dakota Johnson Directs Coldplay's 'Cry Cry Cry' Music Video - Watch!

Dakota Johnson Directs Coldplay's 'Cry Cry Cry' Music Video - Watch!

Robert Pattinson Wears 'The Batman' Suit - See the Camera Test!

Robert Pattinson Wears 'The Batman' Suit - See the Camera Test!

Kobe &amp; Gigi Bryant's Memorial Service Plans Revealed

Kobe & Gigi Bryant's Memorial Service Plans Revealed

Fri, 14 February 2020 at 12:50 pm

James Marsden 'Can't Answer' If He's Still Alive on 'Westworld'

James Marsden 'Can't Answer' If He's Still Alive on 'Westworld'

James Marsden isn’t giving out any clues about his fate on HBO’s Westworld!

While making an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the 46-year-old actor was questioned by host Stephen on whether or not we’ll be seeing his character Teddy Flood in the upcoming third season.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of James Marsden

“I’m a Westworld fan as I’ve said to you before. And last season, Teddy is killed,” Stephen expressed to James, to which he quipped “Yes.”

“Now, really killed — or, like, Westworld killed?,” Stephen insisted. “You know I’d tell you, but then I’d have to kill you to tell you,” James added. “You know I can’t answer these things.”

The third season of Westworld premieres March 15 on HBO!
Just Jared on Facebook
james marsden cant answer if hes still alive on westworld 01
james marsden cant answer if hes still alive on westworld 02
james marsden cant answer if hes still alive on westworld 03
james marsden cant answer if hes still alive on westworld 04

Credit: Scott Kowalchyk; Photos: CBS
Posted to: James Marsden

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Here's what Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish are doing on the first Valentine's Day after his accident - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus knows Instagram will delete this photo of her - Just Jared Jr
  • Amber Rose says Kobe Bryant's death inspired her to do this to her face - TooFab
  • See photos of David Dobrik and his rumored girlfriend during New York Fashion Week - Just Jared Jr