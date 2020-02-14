James Marsden 'Can't Answer' If He's Still Alive on 'Westworld'

James Marsden isn’t giving out any clues about his fate on HBO’s Westworld!

While making an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the 46-year-old actor was questioned by host Stephen on whether or not we’ll be seeing his character Teddy Flood in the upcoming third season.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of James Marsden

“I’m a Westworld fan as I’ve said to you before. And last season, Teddy is killed,” Stephen expressed to James, to which he quipped “Yes.”

“Now, really killed — or, like, Westworld killed?,” Stephen insisted. “You know I’d tell you, but then I’d have to kill you to tell you,” James added. “You know I can’t answer these things.”

The third season of Westworld premieres March 15 on HBO!