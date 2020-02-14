Top Stories
'The Flash' Star Rick Cosnett Comes Out as Gay (Video)

'The Flash' Star Rick Cosnett Comes Out as Gay (Video)

Dakota Johnson Directs Coldplay's 'Cry Cry Cry' Music Video - Watch!

Dakota Johnson Directs Coldplay's 'Cry Cry Cry' Music Video - Watch!

Robert Pattinson Wears 'The Batman' Suit - See the Camera Test!

Robert Pattinson Wears 'The Batman' Suit - See the Camera Test!

Kobe &amp; Gigi Bryant's Memorial Service Plans Revealed

Kobe & Gigi Bryant's Memorial Service Plans Revealed

Fri, 14 February 2020 at 7:25 pm

Jane Fonda Reveals Whether She's Getting More Plastic Surgery

Jane Fonda Reveals Whether She's Getting More Plastic Surgery

Jane Fonda is saying no to any more plastic surgery.

In her cover story with Elle Canada, the 82-year-old actress opened up about the work she’s actually had done and her decision not to have anything else done.

“I can’t pretend that I’m not vain, but there isn’t going to be any more plastic surgery — I’m not going to cut myself up anymore,” Jane shared with the magazine. “I have to work every day to be self-accepting; it doesn’t come easy to me.”

She added that “I try to make it very clear that it has been a long and continuing struggle for me.”

“I post pictures of me looking haggard — and once with my tooth out! This is a fake tooth [taps at an incisor]. It came out in a restaurant in Portugal, and I posted it.”

Jane‘s previously opened up in the past about not being proud of the work she’s had done.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jane Fonda

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Here's what Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish are doing on the first Valentine's Day after his accident - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus knows Instagram will delete this photo of her - Just Jared Jr
  • Amber Rose says Kobe Bryant's death inspired her to do this to her face - TooFab
  • See photos of David Dobrik and his rumored girlfriend during New York Fashion Week - Just Jared Jr