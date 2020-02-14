Jane Fonda Reveals Whether She's Getting More Plastic Surgery

Jane Fonda is saying no to any more plastic surgery.

In her cover story with Elle Canada, the 82-year-old actress opened up about the work she’s actually had done and her decision not to have anything else done.

“I can’t pretend that I’m not vain, but there isn’t going to be any more plastic surgery — I’m not going to cut myself up anymore,” Jane shared with the magazine. “I have to work every day to be self-accepting; it doesn’t come easy to me.”

She added that “I try to make it very clear that it has been a long and continuing struggle for me.”

“I post pictures of me looking haggard — and once with my tooth out! This is a fake tooth [taps at an incisor]. It came out in a restaurant in Portugal, and I posted it.”

Jane‘s previously opened up in the past about not being proud of the work she’s had done.