Top Stories
'The Flash' Star Rick Cosnett Comes Out as Gay (Video)

'The Flash' Star Rick Cosnett Comes Out as Gay (Video)

Dakota Johnson Directs Coldplay's 'Cry Cry Cry' Music Video - Watch!

Dakota Johnson Directs Coldplay's 'Cry Cry Cry' Music Video - Watch!

Robert Pattinson Wears 'The Batman' Suit - See the Camera Test!

Robert Pattinson Wears 'The Batman' Suit - See the Camera Test!

Kobe &amp; Gigi Bryant's Memorial Service Plans Revealed

Kobe & Gigi Bryant's Memorial Service Plans Revealed

Fri, 14 February 2020 at 9:04 pm

Jennifer Hudson Carries Hot Water Bag on 'Respect' Set

Jennifer Hudson Carries Hot Water Bag on 'Respect' Set

Jennifer Hudson holds on tight to a hot water bag to keep warm in the frigid temperatures while filming Respect in New York City on Friday (February 14).

The 38-year-old actress was seen filming in two brightly colored dresses alongside Forest Whitaker, who will play her father in the Aretha Franklin biopic.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Hudson

“I feel overwhelmed,” Jennifer recently shared with As If magazine about the responsibility taking on the role of the iconic late singer. “To take on the lifespan of the career and legacy of this iconic figure is a huge responsibility.”

She added that she’s “trying to pay as much homage to her as I possibly can.”

See what else Jennifer shared about playing Aretha in the film!
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer hudson respect filming forrest whitaker 01
jennifer hudson respect filming forrest whitaker 02
jennifer hudson respect filming forrest whitaker 03
jennifer hudson respect filming forrest whitaker 04
jennifer hudson respect filming forrest whitaker 05

Photos: BackgridUSA
Posted to: Forest Whitaker, Jennifer Hudson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Here's what Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish are doing on the first Valentine's Day after his accident - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus knows Instagram will delete this photo of her - Just Jared Jr
  • Amber Rose says Kobe Bryant's death inspired her to do this to her face - TooFab
  • See photos of David Dobrik and his rumored girlfriend during New York Fashion Week - Just Jared Jr