Jennifer Hudson Carries Hot Water Bag on 'Respect' Set

Jennifer Hudson holds on tight to a hot water bag to keep warm in the frigid temperatures while filming Respect in New York City on Friday (February 14).

The 38-year-old actress was seen filming in two brightly colored dresses alongside Forest Whitaker, who will play her father in the Aretha Franklin biopic.

“I feel overwhelmed,” Jennifer recently shared with As If magazine about the responsibility taking on the role of the iconic late singer. “To take on the lifespan of the career and legacy of this iconic figure is a huge responsibility.”

She added that she’s “trying to pay as much homage to her as I possibly can.”

