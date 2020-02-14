Top Stories
'The Flash' Star Rick Cosnett Comes Out as Gay (Video)

Dakota Johnson Directs Coldplay's 'Cry Cry Cry' Music Video - Watch!

Robert Pattinson Wears 'The Batman' Suit - See the Camera Test!

Kobe &amp; Gigi Bryant's Memorial Service Plans Revealed

Fri, 14 February 2020 at 1:42 pm

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Couple Up for Early Valentine's Dinner

Jennifer Lopez and her fiance Alex Rodriguez step out for an early Valentine’s Day dinner!

The 50-year-old Hustlers actress and the 44-year-old former professional baseball player were spotted enjoying a date night at Craig’s on Thursday (February 13) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Jennifer rocked a navy Gucci jumpsuit with a matching coat and shoes.

The couple held hands as they made their way inside, where they reportedly shared a table with another couple.

“I’m so excited to announce the launch of JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ­, my new footwear collection designed by me and sold only at @DSW 🖤,” Jennifer shared on Instagram that same day. “Head to http://DSW.com/jlo and sign-up to shop the collection early and enter for a chance to hang with me! Link in my bio and stories. #JLOJenniferLopez 📸: @luigiandiango.”

ICYMI, see what Jennifer Lopez had to say to critics who called her Super Bowl show “too sexy.”
