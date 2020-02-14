Jim Carrey Reveals the Reason He Didn't Audition for 'SNL'

Jim Carrey is explaining why he never auditioned for Saturday Night Live.

The 58-year-old Liar Liar actor stopped by Lights Out with David Spade for the episode that aired on Thursday (February 13).

“I did audition for SNL,” Jim told host David Spade. “I got out at NBC in the Valley and I was like, ‘Gosh, I hope this is a lucky day for me.’ I walked out of my car, closed the door, and I heard, ‘DON’T DO IT! DON’T JUMP!’”

“I looked up at the top of NBC building and there was a page in a blue coat trying to get his nerve up, standing on the NBC logo trying to get his nerve up to jump off,” Jim continued. “I went, ‘Not a good sign. Not a good sign.’”

Listen to Jim tell the story below. He also talks about whether or not he’d ever do an hour-long stand-up special, his memoir, his art, and more.

David Spade’s Q&A with Jim Carrey – Lights Out with David Spade