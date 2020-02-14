Top Stories
Fri, 14 February 2020 at 1:41 am

John Legend Says He Loves Chrissy Teigen's 'Unique' Feet in Hilarious Valentine's Day Tribute - Watch!

John Legend Says He Loves Chrissy Teigen's 'Unique' Feet in Hilarious Valentine's Day Tribute - Watch!

John Legend loves all of Chrissy Teigen – even the part of her she hates the most.

The 41-year-old entertainer is guest hosting the Valentine’s Day episode of Ellen, and looked back at one of Chrissy‘s, 34, past appearances on the show.

In the clip, Chrissy tells Ellen that she absolutely hates her feet, but that doesn’t matter to John.

“You know, my wife’s feet are….unique,” John says. “And I am personally in love with her feet. I love her feet a lot, and in honor of Valentine’s Day, I asked the good folks of ‘Ellen’ to put together a tribute to perfectly unique feet.”

A montage of photos of Chrissy‘s feet is then played, while John‘s “All of Me” plays in the background.
Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Posted to: Chrissy Teigen, Ellen DeGeneres, John Legend, Video

