Justin Bieber Gets Candid About His Sex Life with Wife Hailey

Robert Pattinson Wears 'The Batman' Suit - See the Camera Test!

Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn Looks Totally Different in 'Suicide Squad' Sequel Set Photos!

Fri, 14 February 2020 at 12:00 am

Justin Bieber: 'Changes' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Justin Bieber‘s new album is officially OUT!

The 25-year-old singer just dropped his fifth studio album Changes – and you can listen to it right here.
Justin Bieber

For the album, Justin teamed up with famous friends like Post Malone, Travis Scott, and Lil Dicky for collabs on the album.

Tickets for Justin‘s Change Tour go on sale this Friday. You can get more details on the tour here.

If you missed it, Justin recently opened up about his “crazy” sex life with wife Hailey Bieber.

You can download Justin Bieber‘s new album off of iTunes here – listen to Changes now!
Photos: Def Jam Recordings
