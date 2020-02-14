Justin Bieber: 'Changes' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Justin Bieber‘s new album is officially OUT!

The 25-year-old singer just dropped his fifth studio album Changes – and you can listen to it right here.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of

Justin Bieber

For the album, Justin teamed up with famous friends like Post Malone, Travis Scott, and Lil Dicky for collabs on the album.

Tickets for Justin‘s Change Tour go on sale this Friday. You can get more details on the tour here.

If you missed it, Justin recently opened up about his “crazy” sex life with wife Hailey Bieber.

You can download Justin Bieber‘s new album off of iTunes here – listen to Changes now!