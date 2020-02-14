Justin Bieber Cries Talking About Billie Eilish & She Responds (Video)

Justin Bieber teared up while speaking about Billie Eilish in a recent interview.

The 25-year-old “Yummy” singer” reflected on first meeting the 18-year-old “bad guy” crooner while sitting down with Zane Lowe.

Billie shared a video of the interview on her Instagram on Friday (February 14), captioning it, “Stream changes.” (You can stream it here.)

“You know, let her do her thing, and if she ever needs me, I’m gonna be here for her,” Justin says in the clip. “But yeah, just protecting those moments because people take for granted encounters.”

“I just want to protect her, I don’t want her to lose it,” he added. “I don’t want her to go through anything I went through. I don’t wish that upon anybody. So if she ever needs me, I’m just a call away.”

Billie also included a throwback photo of herself in a “Justin Bieber” tank top as well as shots of her childhood bedroom, plastered in Justin paraphernalia.

Pictured: Justin and his wife Hailey Bieber enjoying Valentine’s Day at a Tomoko Japanese Spa on Friday in Beverly Hills. He also bought her a bouquet of roses.