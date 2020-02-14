Justin Bieber Says Wife Hailey Inspired His New Album 'Changes'

Justin Bieber is opening up all about his new album, Changes, during an interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1.

The 25-year-old musician revealed that wife Hailey is the one to thank for the new record, revealing she inspired him to work on new songs for his fans.

“I’m freaking married now. I got the best wife in the world. She supports me through so much. I’m really honored to be her husband and I just — yes. There’s more to come,” he shared. “I mean, I want to continue to write about what it looks like to be… This is an album I wrote in the first year of our marriage, so it’s so fresh.”

Justin adds, “There’s so much more to learn about commitment, and building trust, and foundation. I’m looking forward to continuing to build and make music that’s going to reflect that. I think I’m excited about this, but I’m just like, there’s so much more.

He also looked back on what it was like growing up in the public eye.

“I definitely have grown up in front of the world for sure. But there’s nothing… I mean, just even thinking now, what we’re doing right now is we are building, we’re building a relationship,” he said. “What you and I are doing right now, we’re building trust, we’re building- what you and I are doing right now, we’re building trust. We’re building… This isn’t just… I mean, people will see this and look at it as an interview, but what we’re doing is we’re just two men sitting down, talking about life and the human condition.”

Justin‘s full interview will debut on Saturday (February 15).

Listen to Changes on Just Jared now!