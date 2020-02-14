Top Stories
Amanda Bynes is Engaged to the 'Love of Her Life' - See Her Ring!

Amanda Bynes is Engaged to the 'Love of Her Life' - See Her Ring!

Enrique Iglesias &amp; Anna Kournikova Welcome Baby Girl - See the First Photo!

Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova Welcome Baby Girl - See the First Photo!

'The Flash' Star Rick Cosnett Comes Out as Gay (Video)

'The Flash' Star Rick Cosnett Comes Out as Gay (Video)

Kobe &amp; Gigi Bryant's Memorial Service Plans Revealed

Kobe & Gigi Bryant's Memorial Service Plans Revealed

Fri, 14 February 2020 at 10:40 pm

Justin Bieber Skates Circles Around Jimmy Fallon While Teaching Him How To Play Hockey

Justin Bieber Skates Circles Around Jimmy Fallon While Teaching Him How To Play Hockey

Justin Bieber and Jimmy Fallon take a ride on the Zamboni after playing an ice hockey game on The Tonight Show.

The 25-year-old musician made an appearance on the show in support of his new album, Changes.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

After his performance, Justin faced off with Jimmy on the ice, after teaching him the rules and basics of the sport.

He even put Jimmy through some exercises while all decked out in his Toronto Maple Leafs gear.

Justin celebrated his shootout victory with the Zamboni ride, while Jimmy sung “O Canada” at the top of his lungs.
Just Jared on Facebook
justin bieber teaches hockey jimmy fallon 01
justin bieber teaches hockey jimmy fallon 02
justin bieber teaches hockey jimmy fallon 03

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Jimmy Fallon, Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • WOW - see how many people are already registered for Kobe and Gianna Bryant's Staples Center memorial - TMZ
  • See a first look at Dylan Sprouse in After We Collided - Just Jared Jr
  • Adrienne Bailon opens up about cheating on an ex - TooFab
  • Kylie Jenner chopped off her hair! - Just Jared Jr