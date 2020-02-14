Justin Bieber Skates Circles Around Jimmy Fallon While Teaching Him How To Play Hockey

Justin Bieber and Jimmy Fallon take a ride on the Zamboni after playing an ice hockey game on The Tonight Show.

The 25-year-old musician made an appearance on the show in support of his new album, Changes.

After his performance, Justin faced off with Jimmy on the ice, after teaching him the rules and basics of the sport.

He even put Jimmy through some exercises while all decked out in his Toronto Maple Leafs gear.

Justin celebrated his shootout victory with the Zamboni ride, while Jimmy sung “O Canada” at the top of his lungs.