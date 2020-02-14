Justin Timberlake & Anna Kendrick Keep It Chic for More 'Trolls World Tour' Promo

Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick step out in style to promote their new film Trolls World Tour!

The 39-year-old “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” singer and the 34-year-old A Simple Favor actress were spotted heading into the BBC Radio 2 studios on Friday (February 14) in London, England.

Justin looked sharp in a black and white printed shirt with a black jacket, a dark green scarf, dark jeans, and black high-top sneakers.

Anna donned a red checked button-up blouse with a black mini skirt, a long black coat, and heels.

Trolls World Tour, the sequel to 2016′s Trolls, is set to hit theaters on April 17. See the star-studded soundtrack track listing here!