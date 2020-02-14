Top Stories
'The Flash' Star Rick Cosnett Comes Out as Gay (Video)

'The Flash' Star Rick Cosnett Comes Out as Gay (Video)

Dakota Johnson Directs Coldplay's 'Cry Cry Cry' Music Video - Watch!

Dakota Johnson Directs Coldplay's 'Cry Cry Cry' Music Video - Watch!

Robert Pattinson Wears 'The Batman' Suit - See the Camera Test!

Robert Pattinson Wears 'The Batman' Suit - See the Camera Test!

Kobe &amp; Gigi Bryant's Memorial Service Plans Revealed

Kobe & Gigi Bryant's Memorial Service Plans Revealed

Fri, 14 February 2020 at 9:13 pm

Justin Timberlake & Anna Kendrick Keep It Chic for More 'Trolls World Tour' Promo

Justin Timberlake & Anna Kendrick Keep It Chic for More 'Trolls World Tour' Promo

Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick step out in style to promote their new film Trolls World Tour!

The 39-year-old “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” singer and the 34-year-old A Simple Favor actress were spotted heading into the BBC Radio 2 studios on Friday (February 14) in London, England.

Justin looked sharp in a black and white printed shirt with a black jacket, a dark green scarf, dark jeans, and black high-top sneakers.

Anna donned a red checked button-up blouse with a black mini skirt, a long black coat, and heels.

Trolls World Tour, the sequel to 2016′s Trolls, is set to hit theaters on April 17. See the star-studded soundtrack track listing here!
Just Jared on Facebook
justin timberlake anna kendrick trolls world tour bbc radio 2 01
justin timberlake anna kendrick trolls world tour bbc radio 2 02
justin timberlake anna kendrick trolls world tour bbc radio 2 03
justin timberlake anna kendrick trolls world tour bbc radio 2 04
justin timberlake anna kendrick trolls world tour bbc radio 2 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Justin Timberlake

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Here's what Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish are doing on the first Valentine's Day after his accident - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus knows Instagram will delete this photo of her - Just Jared Jr
  • Amber Rose says Kobe Bryant's death inspired her to do this to her face - TooFab
  • See photos of David Dobrik and his rumored girlfriend during New York Fashion Week - Just Jared Jr