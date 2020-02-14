Top Stories
Fri, 14 February 2020 at 12:35 pm

Justin Timberlake Shares a Throwback Photo & Sweet Message for Wife Jessica Biel on Valentine's Day

Justin Timberlake is sharing his love for wife Jessica Biel.

The Man of the Woods entertainer shared a throwback photo with the Sinner actress on his Instagram on Friday (February 14).

“Throwback to our first year together. It ain’t hard to tell from my face!!! When you know, you know. I love you, my funny Valentine. Every day the 14th!!! Happy Love Day, y’all!!” he captioned the post.

Speaking of throwbacks, NSYNC fans should get excited – there’s something big coming up!

Check out Justin Timberlake‘s message…
Photos: Getty Images
