Kendall Jenner Reveals Where You'll Find Her When She's Not On The Runway

Kendall Jenner keeps it casual while out to dinner in New York City on Thursday night (February 13).

The 24-year-old model was spotted out with pal and singer Justine Skye.

Meanwhile, sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid were also seen out and about in the city, following walking in several shows during New York Fashion Week.

Earlier in the week, Kendall opened up to Vogue about where you’ll find her when she’s not on the runway herself – at her show barn.

“I love to go to the barn or invite friends over for a BBQ,” she shared, mentioning that horseback riding has been one of her lifelong passions.

Kendall adds, “My friends all live fairly close so we typically do something low key together. I see my friends and family as often as I can!”

Kendall also opened up about which of her nieces and nephews is the most stylish one of them all. See who she picked here!