Kim Kardashian Gets in an Early Morning Workout on Valentine's Day

Kim Kardashian is keeping fit for Valentine’s Day.

The 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality TV star was spotted heading out on a hike with her personal trainer on Friday (February 14).

Kim looked fresh-faced in a skin-tight ensemble as she headed out for a healthy jog for her exercise session.

