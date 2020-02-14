Top Stories
Fri, 14 February 2020 at 12:11 pm

Kim Kardashian Gets in an Early Morning Workout on Valentine's Day

Kim Kardashian Gets in an Early Morning Workout on Valentine's Day

Kim Kardashian is keeping fit for Valentine’s Day.

The 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality TV star was spotted heading out on a hike with her personal trainer on Friday (February 14).

Kim looked fresh-faced in a skin-tight ensemble as she headed out for a healthy jog for her exercise session.

She recently gave an extensive tour of her kids’ playroom, and she proved that her house isn’t as minimal as you might have thought. Check it out!
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Kim Kardashian

