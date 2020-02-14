Top Stories
'The Flash' Star Rick Cosnett Comes Out as Gay (Video)

'The Flash' Star Rick Cosnett Comes Out as Gay (Video)

Dakota Johnson Directs Coldplay's 'Cry Cry Cry' Music Video - Watch!

Dakota Johnson Directs Coldplay's 'Cry Cry Cry' Music Video - Watch!

Robert Pattinson Wears 'The Batman' Suit - See the Camera Test!

Robert Pattinson Wears 'The Batman' Suit - See the Camera Test!

Kobe &amp; Gigi Bryant's Memorial Service Plans Revealed

Kobe & Gigi Bryant's Memorial Service Plans Revealed

Fri, 14 February 2020 at 10:15 am

Kobe & Gianna Bryant Staples Center Memorial Service Details Revealed

Kobe & Gianna Bryant Staples Center Memorial Service Details Revealed
  • The plans for Kobe Bryant & Gigi Bryant‘s Staples Center memorial are being revealed.- TMZ
  • Tom Holland looks buff here. – Just Jared Jr
  • Are subtitles an issue for you? – Lainey Gossip
  • LeBron James is doing something amazing for these kids. – Celebitchy
  • Why did Salma Hayek do this to Eminem? – TooFab
  • This Stranger Things character is back! – Popsugar
  • Have you heard the Justin Bieber album yet? – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Gianna Bryant, Kobe Bryant, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Here's what Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish are doing on the first Valentine's Day after his accident - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus knows Instagram will delete this photo of her - Just Jared Jr
  • Amber Rose says Kobe Bryant's death inspired her to do this to her face - TooFab
  • See photos of David Dobrik and his rumored girlfriend during New York Fashion Week - Just Jared Jr