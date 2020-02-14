Kylie Jenner Cuts Off 'All' Her Hair - See Pics of Her Shorter 'Do!
Kylie Jenner says her hairstylist “cut off all my hair” when she went in for a trim!
The 22-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday (February 13) to show off her new bob look.
“@jesushair said he was giving me a trim and cut off all my hair,” she joked, putting her fresh chin-length wet locks on display in a black-and-white video.
Jesus Guerrero then reposted Kylie’s Story and wrote, “@kyliejenner is trying to play me.”
LOL. See the screenshots in our gallery.
You can see Kylie‘s longer hair in her Instagram post below from Wednesday, when she attended a pre-Valentine’s Day party.
