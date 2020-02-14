Kylie Jenner Cuts Off 'All' Her Hair - See Pics of Her Shorter 'Do!

Top Stories
Fri, 14 February 2020 at 3:01 pm

Kylie Jenner says her hairstylist “cut off all my hair” when she went in for a trim!

The 22-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday (February 13) to show off her new bob look.

“@jesushair said he was giving me a trim and cut off all my hair,” she joked, putting her fresh chin-length wet locks on display in a black-and-white video.

Jesus Guerrero then reposted Kylie’s Story and wrote, “@kyliejenner is trying to play me.”

LOL. See the screenshots in our gallery.

You can see Kylie‘s longer hair in her Instagram post below from Wednesday, when she attended a pre-Valentine’s Day party.

ICYMI, find out what Kylie Jenner did that made Travis Scott “not thrilled.”

someone said there was a vday party♥️♥️♥️

