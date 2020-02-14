Top Stories
'The Flash' Star Rick Cosnett Comes Out as Gay (Video)

'The Flash' Star Rick Cosnett Comes Out as Gay (Video)

Dakota Johnson Directs Coldplay's 'Cry Cry Cry' Music Video - Watch!

Dakota Johnson Directs Coldplay's 'Cry Cry Cry' Music Video - Watch!

Robert Pattinson Wears 'The Batman' Suit - See the Camera Test!

Robert Pattinson Wears 'The Batman' Suit - See the Camera Test!

Kobe &amp; Gigi Bryant's Memorial Service Plans Revealed

Kobe & Gigi Bryant's Memorial Service Plans Revealed

Fri, 14 February 2020 at 8:23 pm

Lena Dunham Makes London Fashion Week Debut For 16Arlington

Lena Dunham Makes London Fashion Week Debut For 16Arlington

Lena Dunham hits the runway in a chic short dress for the 16Arlington show during 2020 London Fashion Week on Friday (February 14) in London, England.

The 33-year-old entertainer was just one of the women who are “doing something positive in the world”.

Designer Marco Capaldo shared that “for us it’s about working with women who really inspire us on a daily basis, and what sets these girls apart is that they’re all doing something positive in the world and changing it for the better” with Evening Standard.

He also added that Lena was one of the people they wanted to be in the show.

“[She's] really passionate about fashion but has fun with it – and that’s how we feel about it too. We always knew that once we were confirmed for the show schedule that she’d be the person we’d ask, and when we did she was so excited.”
Just Jared on Facebook
lena dunham 16arlington runway pics 01
lena dunham 16arlington runway pics 02
lena dunham 16arlington runway pics 03
lena dunham 16arlington runway pics 04

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Lena Dunham

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Here's what Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish are doing on the first Valentine's Day after his accident - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus knows Instagram will delete this photo of her - Just Jared Jr
  • Amber Rose says Kobe Bryant's death inspired her to do this to her face - TooFab
  • See photos of David Dobrik and his rumored girlfriend during New York Fashion Week - Just Jared Jr