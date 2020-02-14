Lizzo Performs Poolside in Mexico at Now Amber Puerto Vallarta!

Lizzo is living her best life!

Three-time Grammy-award winning hit-maker performed her top hits poolside at the Now Amber Puerto Vallarta in Mexico for 101.9 THE MIX Chicago listeners earlier this week.

Lizzo took to her Instagram to share a funny video where she refers to everyone “thinking that I’m always on vacation,” but in fact she was just performing poolside, she’s “working!”

Just off the heels of her vacay in Brazil, Lizzo left vacation for work in sunny Mexico. Her always high-energy set featured her chart-topping hits; “Juice“, “Truth Hurts“, “Good as Hell“, and her new hit “Cuz I Love You,” which she just shared the official lyric video for – Watch it below here!