Logan Lerman Reminisces About Working With Heath Ledger in His First Movie!

Logan Lerman took a trip down memory lane on last night’s (Febraury 13) The Tonight Show!

While sitting down for an interview, the 28-year-old actor walked through some of his memories and gifts he’s received from famous co-stars, like the late Heath Ledger during his first film experience, 2000′s The Patriot.

“Oh my lord, that brings me back,” Logan expressed as host Jimmy Fallon pulled up a picture of him and Heath on set. “That was my first movie, that was my first experience on a film set. Wow, that’s crazy.”

“He was like eighteen at the time. I remember that I was so upset that I didn’t get to shoot a gun in the movie, you know, it’s like this revolutionary war film and everybody is shooting muskets,” Logan recalled. “I remember at the end of filming he gave me a present, a wrap gift that was a gun. Like a 18th century weapon that he had the armory department fill. I still have it, I keep that in my living room. I check it out all the time.”

Logan also talked about working on My One and Only with Renée Zellweger and described his Nazi-hunting Amazon series, Hunters – You can check out the first trailer for the show HERE!