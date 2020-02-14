Top Stories
'The Flash' Star Rick Cosnett Comes Out as Gay (Video)

'The Flash' Star Rick Cosnett Comes Out as Gay (Video)

Dakota Johnson Directs Coldplay's 'Cry Cry Cry' Music Video - Watch!

Dakota Johnson Directs Coldplay's 'Cry Cry Cry' Music Video - Watch!

Robert Pattinson Wears 'The Batman' Suit - See the Camera Test!

Robert Pattinson Wears 'The Batman' Suit - See the Camera Test!

Kobe &amp; Gigi Bryant's Memorial Service Plans Revealed

Kobe & Gigi Bryant's Memorial Service Plans Revealed

Fri, 14 February 2020 at 1:34 pm

Madonna Wishes Boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams a Happy Valentine's Day

Madonna Wishes Boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams a Happy Valentine's Day

Madonna is feeling the love for her boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams.

The Madame X entertainer posted a series of pictures of the 25-year-old dancer on Friday (February 14) for Valentine’s Day on her Instagram.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Madonna

“I 👁 you…………….♥️ @ahla_malik,” she captioned the post, which featured her boyfriend drawing an eye and a heart in the sand at the beach, as well as a cute picture of the two kissing for a photo.

The two were first linked after being seen stepping out together back in September after Madonna‘s first few Madame X Tour shows in New York City.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Ahlamalik Williams, Madonna

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Here's what Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish are doing on the first Valentine's Day after his accident - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus knows Instagram will delete this photo of her - Just Jared Jr
  • Amber Rose says Kobe Bryant's death inspired her to do this to her face - TooFab
  • See photos of David Dobrik and his rumored girlfriend during New York Fashion Week - Just Jared Jr