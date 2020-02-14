Madonna Wishes Boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams a Happy Valentine's Day

Madonna is feeling the love for her boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams.

The Madame X entertainer posted a series of pictures of the 25-year-old dancer on Friday (February 14) for Valentine’s Day on her Instagram.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Madonna

“I 👁 you…………….♥️ @ahla_malik,” she captioned the post, which featured her boyfriend drawing an eye and a heart in the sand at the beach, as well as a cute picture of the two kissing for a photo.

The two were first linked after being seen stepping out together back in September after Madonna‘s first few Madame X Tour shows in New York City.