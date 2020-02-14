Top Stories
Mandy Moore Shows Off Incredible Vocals in 'Fifteen' Music Video - Watch!

Mandy Moore Shows Off Incredible Vocals in 'Fifteen' Music Video - Watch!

Mandy Moore has a new song out!

The 35-year-old This Is Us star and singer has released her new song “Fifteen” – and the music video to go with it.

Last month, Mandy revealed that she will be releasing her first album in over 11 years! Her upcoming album titled Silver Landings will be out on 6.

If you missed it, Mandy was recently spotted filming This Is Us with a new co-star.

You can download Mandy Moore‘s new song and pre-order Silver Landings on iTunes here – listen to “Fifteen” now!


