Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Directs Coldplay's 'Cry Cry Cry' Music Video - Watch!

Dakota Johnson Directs Coldplay's 'Cry Cry Cry' Music Video - Watch!

Robert Pattinson Wears 'The Batman' Suit - See the Camera Test!

Robert Pattinson Wears 'The Batman' Suit - See the Camera Test!

Kobe &amp; Gigi Bryant's Memorial Service Plans Revealed

Kobe & Gigi Bryant's Memorial Service Plans Revealed

Fri, 14 February 2020 at 10:54 am

Michelle Trachtenberg Opens Up About Childhood Trauma, Thanks Her Teachers for Valentine's Day

Michelle Trachtenberg Opens Up About Childhood Trauma, Thanks Her Teachers for Valentine's Day

Michelle Trachtenberg is getting candid on Valentine’s Day.

The 34-year-old Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum opened up in a post on Thursday (February 13) about her experience with bullying as a kid, and thanked her teachers for their help during the traumatic time in her life.

“Back in my day all the kids had to write a bulls**t Valentine’s Day card to everyone in the class. I never got one on purpose, everyone got a valentine card. No one ever gave me one and they thought I didn’t need the attention. The kids and staff all laughed and thought everyone else should get one, being an actress since I was 3, apparently I didn’t need one,” she wrote.

“The kids were cruel. There is no need to harp on the past. But I still have scars from being thrown down stairs and slammed into lockers head first,” she went on to say.

“So actually my valentines goes to three teachers who protected me and I think about to this day. “Mrs. Vollman (she let me eat lunch in her classroom so the kids wouldn’t throw out my food or throw their food at me), Mrs. Lighter (who helped me love learning and let me read books in her classroom), Mr. Beckman (he saw I was a writer and challenged me, as a former college professor and wanted to see my writing succeed),” she wrote.

Check out Michelle Trachtenberg‘s full post…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Michelle Trachtenberg, Valentine's Day

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Here's what Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish are doing on the first Valentine's Day after his accident - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus knows Instagram will delete this photo of her - Just Jared Jr
  • Amber Rose says Kobe Bryant's death inspired her to do this to her face - TooFab
  • See photos of David Dobrik and his rumored girlfriend during New York Fashion Week - Just Jared Jr