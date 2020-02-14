Michelle Trachtenberg Opens Up About Childhood Trauma, Thanks Her Teachers for Valentine's Day

Michelle Trachtenberg is getting candid on Valentine’s Day.

The 34-year-old Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum opened up in a post on Thursday (February 13) about her experience with bullying as a kid, and thanked her teachers for their help during the traumatic time in her life.

“Back in my day all the kids had to write a bulls**t Valentine’s Day card to everyone in the class. I never got one on purpose, everyone got a valentine card. No one ever gave me one and they thought I didn’t need the attention. The kids and staff all laughed and thought everyone else should get one, being an actress since I was 3, apparently I didn’t need one,” she wrote.

“The kids were cruel. There is no need to harp on the past. But I still have scars from being thrown down stairs and slammed into lockers head first,” she went on to say.

“So actually my valentines goes to three teachers who protected me and I think about to this day. “Mrs. Vollman (she let me eat lunch in her classroom so the kids wouldn’t throw out my food or throw their food at me), Mrs. Lighter (who helped me love learning and let me read books in her classroom), Mr. Beckman (he saw I was a writer and challenged me, as a former college professor and wanted to see my writing succeed),” she wrote.

Check out Michelle Trachtenberg‘s full post…