Monsta X: 'All About Luv' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Monsta X‘s new album All About Luv is out now!

The South Korean boy group debuted their 11-track project on Friday (February 14).

Coinciding with its Valentine’s Day release, the English-language songs are all focused on the ups and downs relationships.

Monsta X consists of members Jooheon (who has taken a break from the group for this reason), Hyungwon, I.M, Kihyun, Minhyuk, and Shownu. Wonho is featured on the album as well, though he is no longer a member of the group.

The album also features French Montana, Pitbull, and a will.i.am remix.

Listen to “All About Luv” below! You can also download it on Apple Music.

Be sure to watch Monsta X‘s “Someone Someone” music video if you haven’t yet.