Top Stories
Justin Bieber Gets Candid About His Sex Life with Wife Hailey

Justin Bieber Gets Candid About His Sex Life with Wife Hailey

Robert Pattinson Wears 'The Batman' Suit - See the Camera Test!

Robert Pattinson Wears 'The Batman' Suit - See the Camera Test!

Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn Looks Totally Different in 'Suicide Squad' Sequel Set Photos!

Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn Looks Totally Different in 'Suicide Squad' Sequel Set Photos!

Fri, 14 February 2020 at 12:49 am

Monsta X: 'All About Luv' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Monsta X: 'All About Luv' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Monsta X‘s new album All About Luv is out now!

The South Korean boy group debuted their 11-track project on Friday (February 14).

Coinciding with its Valentine’s Day release, the English-language songs are all focused on the ups and downs relationships.

Monsta X consists of members Jooheon (who has taken a break from the group for this reason), Hyungwon, I.M, Kihyun, Minhyuk, and Shownu. Wonho is featured on the album as well, though he is no longer a member of the group.

The album also features French Montana, Pitbull, and a will.i.am remix.

Listen to “All About Luv” below! You can also download it on Apple Music.

Be sure to watch Monsta X‘s “Someone Someone” music video if you haven’t yet.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Gabe Ginsberg; Photos: Getty
Posted to: First Listen, French Montana, Hyungwon, I.M, Jooheon, K-Pop, Kihyun, Minhyuk, MONSTA X, Music, Pitbull, Shownu, will i am, Wonho

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Jessica Simpson will have more protection on her book tour because of anti-fut protestors - TMZ
  • This longtime couple is ready to start a family - Just Jared Jr
  • Teresa Giudice says Joe cheated on her during their marriage - TooFab
  • The stars of Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide have reunited - Just Jared Jr