NFL Player Ryan Russell & Boyfriend Corey O'Brien Celebrates Valentine's Day With Beach Stroll

Ryan Russell and boyfriend Corey O’Brien are all smiles during a lunch date on Friday (February 14) in Malibu, Calif.

The cute couple spent some quality time with each other during the day, stopping by an eatery before heading to the beach for a romantic stroll.

While there weren’t any dedicated Valentine’s Day posts from the two today, Ryan did write a beautiful poem a week ago.

“Implausible sunset, In these sands, Our souls met, And the tide brought in, Staggering love,” he captioned another beach pic.

Just last month, Ryan and Corey were seen out grabbing a cup of coffee just after the new year holiday.