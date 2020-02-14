Outlander's Sam Heughan Wants You To Expect Lots Of Drama In Season Five! (Video)

Sam Heughan is teasing his Outlander fans!

While making an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the 39-year-old actor opened up about being called the show’s “sex symbol.”

“He’s a great character and I think Diana Gabaldon has written this great series of books,” Sam responded to Stephen. “This is season five, we have amazing fans and the story has gone global.”

Sam also talked about what fans can expect from the upcoming fifth season of Outlander, which is set to air on Sundays at 8pm ET on Starz: “I know we say it every season, but this is truthful, I think this is a really strong season,” he said. “We are in America now, we’re building up to the revolutionary war of independence. My character Jamie is actually now having to fight on the side of the British and obviously that goes against everything he’s fought for and stands for. It’s really a dramatic season, I think people are really going to enjoy it.”

That same evening, Sam Heughan joined his co-star Caitriona Balfe at the season five premiere of Outlander.