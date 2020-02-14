Top Stories
'The Flash' Star Rick Cosnett Comes Out as Gay (Video)

Dakota Johnson Directs Coldplay's 'Cry Cry Cry' Music Video - Watch!

Robert Pattinson Wears 'The Batman' Suit - See the Camera Test!

Kobe & Gigi Bryant's Memorial Service Plans Revealed

Fri, 14 February 2020 at 8:17 pm

Robbie Williams & Ayda Field Welcome Baby Boy via Surrogate

Congratulations are in order for Robbie Williams and Ayda Field!

The 46-year-old singer and his wife, 40, have welcomed their fourth child via surrogate, a son named Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams, they announced on Instagram on Friday (February 14).

Ayda Field posted a sweet photo of Beau with their other kids – Theodora “Teddy”, 7, Charlton “Charlie”, 5, and Colette “Coco”, 1 – captioning it, “‘Spot the difference…’ On this Valentine’s Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way… Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams.”

“As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate,” she added. “We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family ❤️❤️❤️ #happyvalentinesday #surprise #familyof6 #whodathunkitinthe90s … The Williams Family xx.”

Check it out below. Congrats to the happy parents!

ICYMI, watch Robbie Williams and Taylor Swift perform a duet of his song “Angels” during her Reputation Tour.
Credit: Jeff Spicer; Photos: Getty
