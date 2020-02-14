Rosario Dawson Reveals What She Loves About Cory Booker on 'Fallon' & It's So Cute! (Video)

Rosario Dawson paid a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (February 13) and dished all about dating her current partner, Senator Cory Booker.

The 50-year-old politician, who is a New Jersey Senator, was one of many democrats running for president in 2020. If he hadn’t dropped out of the race, the 40-year-old actress could’ve potentially been First Lady.

“Yeah, it was definitely strange when I endorsed him because I felt like I was promoting people to vote for him, but really for me,” Rosario told host Jimmy. “I can definitely feel my grandmother in heaven smiling at the idea. My mom was a teenage mom and then all of a sudden she’s validated with her daughter becoming an actress and then doing all of this community work and then on top of that, potentially being First Lady. Just the idea of it was really beautiful.”

Rosario also continued to talk about what she likes about Cory and reveals how they met: “He’s like dad jokes. That’s actually what I kind of loved about him, he’s very nerdy and we bond on being really nerdy,” she said. “We both ended up getting invited to Sarah Silverman’s annual rooftop party.”

Rosario Dawson also talked about her Twin Peaks-like USA series Briarpatch and shares a very personal side-effect of shooting the show in high altitudes in New Mexico.

