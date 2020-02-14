Sam Smith Drops Emotional Track 'To Die For' - Read Lyrics & Watch the Video!

Sam Smith‘s new song “To Die For” will melt your heart.

The 27-year-old singer debuted the track alongside a wig-filled video – which opens with a sample from the 2001 cult film Donnie Darko – on Valentine’s Day, Friday (February 14).

“Just want somebody to die for / Sunshine livin’ on a perfect day,” they sing. “While my world’s crashing down / I just want somebody to die for.”

“I poured my heart and soul into this song,” Sam wrote on Instagram. “So happy ‘To Die For’ is yours now and I can’t express how excited I am to sing this live one day soon. You can watch the official video on YouTube now, I hope you love it xx.”

Sam also revealed that their third studio album, To Die For, will be released on May 1, with presales starting today.

“My THIRD album TO DIE FOR is yours May 1st!!!! You can preorder tomorrow,” they tweeted along with the cover art. “I‘m more proud of this album than anything I’ve ever done. I’ve really set myself free the last two years whilst writing this & I hope you can dance and relate to these stories. It’s all for you, always xx.”

Watch the video now! You can also download “To Die For” on Apple Music.

