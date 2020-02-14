Top Stories
Justin Bieber Gets Candid About His Sex Life with Wife Hailey

Justin Bieber Gets Candid About His Sex Life with Wife Hailey

Robert Pattinson Wears 'The Batman' Suit - See the Camera Test!

Robert Pattinson Wears 'The Batman' Suit - See the Camera Test!

Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn Looks Totally Different in 'Suicide Squad' Sequel Set Photos!

Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn Looks Totally Different in 'Suicide Squad' Sequel Set Photos!

Fri, 14 February 2020 at 1:08 am

Tame Impala: 'The Slow Rush' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Tame Impala: 'The Slow Rush' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Tame Impala has released their brand-new album The Slow Rush!

The psychedelic music project of musician Kevin Parker unveiled their fourth studio album on Friday (February 14)

The 12-track follow-up to Currents features tracks including “Borderline,” “It Might Be Time,” “Posthumous Forgiveness,” and “Lost in Yesterday.”

The album is focused on exploring the nature of time.

Listen to Tame Impala‘s “The Slow Rush” below! You can also download it on Apple Music.

ICYMI, find out why Kevin Parker decided to label himself as a band.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Jason Oxenham; Photos: Getty
Posted to: First Listen, Kevin Parker, Music, Tame Impala

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Jessica Simpson will have more protection on her book tour because of anti-fut protestors - TMZ
  • This longtime couple is ready to start a family - Just Jared Jr
  • Teresa Giudice says Joe cheated on her during their marriage - TooFab
  • The stars of Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide have reunited - Just Jared Jr