Tame Impala: 'The Slow Rush' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Tame Impala has released their brand-new album The Slow Rush!

The psychedelic music project of musician Kevin Parker unveiled their fourth studio album on Friday (February 14)

The 12-track follow-up to Currents features tracks including “Borderline,” “It Might Be Time,” “Posthumous Forgiveness,” and “Lost in Yesterday.”

The album is focused on exploring the nature of time.

Listen to Tame Impala‘s “The Slow Rush” below! You can also download it on Apple Music.

ICYMI, find out why Kevin Parker decided to label himself as a band.