'The Batman' Starts Filming in London - See the First Pics From the Set!

Filming for The Batman is officially kicking off!

The highly anticipated movie kicked off production on Wednesday (February 12) in London, United Kingdom.

In the photos from the set of the production, a jogger – a stunt double for lead Robert Pattinson – is mugged in a location that is a recreation of New York City’s Central Park.

On Thursday (February 13), Robert‘s first camera test in the Batman suit was released to the public – and fans are already going wild.

The cast for The Batman also includes Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Peter Sarsgaard in a not-yet-known role.

The Batman is set to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.