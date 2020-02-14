'The Flash' Star Rick Cosnett Comes Out as Gay (Video)

Rick Cosnett is coming out.

The 36-year-old star of The Vampire Diaries and The Flash opened up about his sexuality in a message on his Instagram account on Thursday (February 13).

“Hi everyone. Dramatic pause…I’m gay,” he said.

He went on to say he “just wanted everyone to know because I made a promise to myself to live my truth everyday.”

“And sometimes, that is a really hard thing to do when you have all these subconscious things you don’t even know about from childhood and from society and from being, you know, just life…so there you go. I’m sure most of you probably knew anyway.”

