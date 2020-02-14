Tom Holland Crashes Chris Pratt's Interview on 'Kimmel' - Watch!

Tom Holland is making a surprise appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The 23-year-old Spider-Man star made a surprise appearance on the late-night talk show on Thursday night (February 13) to crash Chris Pratt‘s interview.

Jimmy was interviewing the 40-year-old actor and then asked the audience if they had any questions for Chris.

Tom then took everyone by surprise by introducing himself as plainly “Tom,” and asked Chris to reveal his favorite actor.

Hoping it would be him, Tom was very disappointed when Chris said his favorite actor was Denzel Washington.

Tom then tried to persuade Chris to say that he was his favorite actor, but Chris just didn’t take the bait.

If you didn’t know, Tom and Chris star together in the upcoming movie Onward, which will be out in theaters on March 6 – check out the trailer!