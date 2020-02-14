Topher Grace Is Starring in an ABC Comedy Pilot!

Topher Grace has snagged a lead role in the upcoming ABC comedy pilot Home Economics!

The 41-year-old That ’70s Show actor will star in and executive produce the single-camera family pilot, Deadline reports.

He will reportedly make more than $250,000 per episode as a result of competition that has resulted from streaming services.

Home Economics will reportedly bear resemblances to Modern Family, focusing on “three adult siblings: one in the 1 percent, one middle-class, and one barely holding on.”

Topher will play Tom, “the middle sibling and middle-class, but definitely not middle-brow. He’s an intellectual, a novelist who’s had a couple books that sold decently, but his last one did not. He strives to be where his brother is financially, but fears he’ll slip down to his sister’s level. He’s in a creative field so his income fluctuates. That wasn’t such a concern when he was starting out but now he’s plagued by financial anxiety after having twins.”

Last month, Topher Grace and his wife Ashley announced that they’re expecting their second child!