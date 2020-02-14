Vanessa Bryant Has a Message for Kobe on His 'Favorite Holiday'

Vanessa Bryant is remembering her late husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna in a touching Valentine’s Day post.

Vanessa took to Instagram on Friday (February 14) to share her thoughts.

“To my forever Valentine, I love you so much,” Vanessa captioned a photo of herself sitting on Kobe‘s lap as he hugs and kisses her. “Tell Him” by Lauryn Hill plays in the background.

“Missing you so much on your favorite holiday,” Vanessa added. “Te amo per sempre. Kisses to you and Gigi in heaven. Happy Valentine’s Day, my babies. With all my love, your boo-boo. ❤️song: Tell Him @mslaurynhill.”

Our thoughts continue to be with Vanessa and all of Kobe's loved ones.

