Top Stories
Caroline Flack Dead - 'Love Island' Host Dies at 40 Due to Suicide

Caroline Flack Dead - 'Love Island' Host Dies at 40 Due to Suicide

Kate Middleton Reveals She Did 'Hypnobirthing' for All Three of Her Children

Kate Middleton Reveals She Did 'Hypnobirthing' for All Three of Her Children

Lady Gaga Shares a Sweet Valentine's Day Selfie With Boyfriend Michael Polansky!

Lady Gaga Shares a Sweet Valentine's Day Selfie With Boyfriend Michael Polansky!

Something Horrible Happened at Kandi Burruss' Restaurant

Something Horrible Happened at Kandi Burruss' Restaurant

Sat, 15 February 2020 at 7:29 pm

Amanda Bynes Shares First Photo With Her New Fiance After Getting Engaged!

Amanda Bynes Shares First Photo With Her New Fiance After Getting Engaged!

Amanda Bynes is giving fan a glimpse at her new fiance!

The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday (February 15) to share a selfie with her man – while also showing off her face tattoo.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amanda Bynes

“Lover,” Amanda captioned the photo. Besides the selfie, Amanda hasn’t provided any other information about her fiance.

On Valentine’s Day, Amanda announced that she was engaged to the “love of her life” – and showed off her massive engagement ring.

Amanda Bynes has been staying out of the spotlight over the past few years. She graduated from fashion school back in June 2019.

View this post on Instagram

Lover

A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@amandabynesreal) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Amanda Bynes

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • WOW - see how many people are already registered for Kobe and Gianna Bryant's Staples Center memorial - TMZ
  • See a first look at Dylan Sprouse in After We Collided - Just Jared Jr
  • Adrienne Bailon opens up about cheating on an ex - TooFab
  • Kylie Jenner chopped off her hair! - Just Jared Jr