Amanda Bynes Shares First Photo With Her New Fiance After Getting Engaged!

Amanda Bynes is giving fan a glimpse at her new fiance!

The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday (February 15) to share a selfie with her man – while also showing off her face tattoo.

“Lover,” Amanda captioned the photo. Besides the selfie, Amanda hasn’t provided any other information about her fiance.

On Valentine’s Day, Amanda announced that she was engaged to the “love of her life” – and showed off her massive engagement ring.

Amanda Bynes has been staying out of the spotlight over the past few years. She graduated from fashion school back in June 2019.