Amy Schumer Provides Update on Her IVF Journey, Thanks Fans for Their Advice & Support

Amy Schumer is giving fans an update on her in vitro fertilization process.

The 38-year-old actress/comedian took to Instagram on Friday (February 14) to share the happy news that she and husband Chris Fischer successfully got one embryo following their round of IVF.

“Hey! So ivf went like this for us. They retrieved 35 eggs from me,” Amy wrote. “Not bad for the old gal right? Then 26 fertilized! Whoah right? For all of those we got 1 normal embryo from that and 2 low level mosaic (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells but can still lead to a healthy baby) So we feel lucky we got 1! But what a drop off right?”

Back in January, Amy told fans that she was undergoing IVF and asked fans for their advice as she goes through the process. She is now thanking her fans for all their support and advice.

“Anyway I have so appreciated everyone sharing their Ivf stories with me. They made me feel empowered and supported,” Amy added. “So I wanted to tell you how mine went down. So many women go through many rounds of ivf which is painful and mentally grueling. I heard from hundreds of women about my their miscarriages and struggles and also many hopeful stories about how after rounds and rounds of ivf it worked!! It has been really encouraging. Thank you.”

Amy continued: “Anyway I am so grateful for our son and that we have the resources to get help in this way. I just wanted to share and send love and strength to all of the warrior women who go through this process. 🎸💪🏾 my number is in my bio if you are open to text me your experience or whatever you feel like. I read them when I can’t sleep or have time 👻”

Amy and Chris welcomed their son Gene Attell Fischer in May of 2019.

Amy recently opened up to Oprah Winfrey about what she hopes for the future for her family.