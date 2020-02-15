Billie Eilish Makes Surprising Revelation About Her Oscars 2020 Performance

Billie Eilish is sharing some new info about her 2020 Academy Awards performance!

The 18-year-old “No Time to Die” singer got candid during a new interview with New Music Daily with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, revealing that she was sick for the whole show.

“Yeah, I was sick for all of the Oscars, I bombed that performance, that s- was trash,” she said.

“I know, I know, and it was also, like, the Oscars is not my, um, people, like, you know what I mean, like, it’s not, I’m not used to that,” she continued. “At least the Grammys wasn’t as scary because it was, like, artists-… and it felt like my people, if felt like, oh, look a bunch of artists, and, like, I knew a lot of them already and I’d met them and they knew of me and, like-… but, like, the Oscars, I’m like, these are movie stars. It’s true. Totally different, the show is so scary. No, no, no, no, see, no, no, it was so scary.”

She added, “And the thing is, like, I don’t normally get nervous, I don’t get nervous for shows or, like, any sort of performance really, but that sh- was terrifying. I think we were fully, like, not, I think we were just glad it was over.”

Watch Billie and brother Finneas cover The Beatles‘ “Yesterday” at the show here!

