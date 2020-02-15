Caroline Flack Dead - 'Love Island' Host Dies at 40 Due to Suicide (Report)

Caroline Flack has sadly died.

The former Love Island UK host died at the age of 40 at her home in East London, England, The Sun reported on Saturday (February 15).

“We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time,” a family statement reads.

The Sun reports that her death was due to suicide.

Back in December, Caroline was arrested for assault following an altercation with her boyfriend, Lewis Burton. She stepped down from the show immediately afterward. She pleaded not guilty, and was on bail awaiting trial this March.

One day before on Valentine’s Day (February 14), Caroline made a return to social media to post a series of pictures with her dog.

Our thoughts are with Caroline‘s loved ones at this difficult time.

If you or someone you know is in crisis in the United States, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. If you are international, please click here for a list of numbers to call in your country.