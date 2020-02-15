Top Stories
Sat, 15 February 2020 at 1:19 am

Colin Farrell Says His Kids Are 'Embarrassed' By Him Always Doing This

Colin Farrell Says His Kids Are 'Embarrassed' By Him Always Doing This

Colin Farrell was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon (February 14).

The 43-year-old actor wore a backwards baseball cap and a cool patterned shirt while running errands around town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Colin Farrell

It was just recently confirmed that Colin has joined The Batman movie with Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz, playing Penguin in the upcoming film that’s filming right now.

During his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Colin opened up about the script and also revealed that his kids are tired of him playing bad guys.

“They are a bit embarrassed by it,” he joked.
Photos: BackgridUSA
Posted to: Colin Farrell

