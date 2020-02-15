Jennifer Hudson Wraps Filming Aretha Franklin Biopic 'Respect'

Jennifer Hudson is done with Respect!

The 38-year-old entertainer spent the day filming the last few scenes for the Aretha Franklin biopic on Saturday (February 15) in New York City.

Jennifer looked pretty in an all yellow outfit paired with a red scarf for her day on set.

After filming the scenes, Jennifer took to Instagram to celebrate wrapping production.

“It is officially a wrap on @respectmovie wrap it up, it’s done!” Jennifer wrote. “To overwhelmed to get into it right now but words can’t express how grateful I am to be chosen by the queen herself and to live out yet another dream ! It was my honor, to honor the Queens request! The one and only Queen of soul #ArethaFranklin #respectMovie”

Jennifer recently opened up about the “massive” pressure of playing Aretha in the biopic.

Respect is scheduled to hit theaters on October 9.