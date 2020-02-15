JJ Watt Marries Kealia Ohai in The Bahamas!

JJ Watt is a married man!

The 30-year-old The Houston Texans defensive end married girlfriend Kealia Ohai on Saturday night (February 15) in the Bahamas.

The 28-year-old soccer player’s friend and USWNT star Crystal Dunn took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of Kealia in her sparkling wedding dress.

JJ and Kealia got engaged in May 2019 after dating for several years after being introduced by JJ‘s former Texans teammate Brian Cushing, who is married to Kealia‘s older sister Megan.

Congrats JJ and Kealia!