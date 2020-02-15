Justin Bieber Celebrates 'Changes' With Spotify Album Launch Party!

Justin Bieber is celebrating the release of his new studio album, Changes.

The “Yummy” singer celebrated with fans on Friday (February 14) at the official Spotify album “House of Changes” launch party in Los Angeles.

The experience transformed one of LA’s most iconic skate parks into “a maze of immersive zones that told the story of Changes.” During the event, fans received customized Justin x Spotify tees using decals designed by visual artist, Gianpiero D’Alessandro, in each zone – from the “Off the Rails” portal entry to the “Yummy” banquet, and a teddy pi with human-sized teddy bears – an ode to Theodore, the mascot of Justin‘s Drew House clothing line.

There was also a Changes photo booth where fans transformed themselves into the album cover star.

Attendees included actors Arielle Vandenberg, Anne Winters, Ally Maki, Jordan Doww, influencer Matt Cutshall and artist Teala Dunn. There was also a show from LA’s top pro-skaters, set to a tracklist by DJ Tay James. Justin shocked fans with a surprise visit, and an impromptu skate session of his own.

