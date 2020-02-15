Kandi Burruss Breaks Silence After Shooting at Her Restaurant, Says She's 'Truly Saddened'

Kandi Burruss is breaking her silence after the shooting at her restaurant that injured three people.

On Friday (February 14), a man walked into the 43-year-old RHOA star’s Old Lady Gang restaurant in East Point, Georgia and opened fire.

“My family and I are truly saddened by the unfortunate events that occurred at Old Lady Gang (OLG) Camp Creek, on the evening of February 14th, an evening that was meant to celebrate love, unfortunately turned into something quite different,” Kandi wrote on Instagram.

“Our prayers and thoughts go out to the individuals that were harmed or in any way negatively impacted,” Kandi added. “We are aware that this matter is being actively investigated by law enforcement and we are cooperating with law enforcement to bring to justice those involved.”

According to police, the shooter targeted a man inside the restaurant and also shot two bystanders. All three people are expected to survive their injuries.

Kandi continued: “As African-American business owners, it has been our goal to invest in our community by bringing jobs, quality dining, and a positive experience to the greater Atlanta area; we hope that you know and understand that the acts of violence that occurred yesterday evening do not, in any way, serve as a reflection of OLG or its values.”

Kandi and husband Todd Tucker opened OLG in 2016, which now has three locations around Georgia.

“We appreciate all of the love and prayers that have come our way and we encourage anyone with any information regarding any aspects of the events that occurred to please reach out to law enforcement as soon as possible,” Kandi concluded her post.