Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Celebrate One Year Anniversary of Engagement With a Big Party!

Sat, 15 February 2020 at 3:17 pm

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are celebrating!

The 35-year-old Witness star and the 43-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor rang in the one year anniversary of their engagement with a party with friends.

“one year ago I said yes to a life of love and evolution… and definitely never a dull moment 😜,” Katy wrote on her Instagram, along with a series of snaps from the bash.

The party-goers wore custom sweatshirts with the initials of the two: OK.”

“We don’t do dull doe ❤️,” Orlando commented below the post.

The event included a large flower wall in the shape of a heart. Katy also wrote a pink Prada dress to the event with a heart-shaped belt and heart-shaped earrings.

Orlando popped the question on Valentine’s Day last year – click here to see more about the moment!
Photos: Getty Images, Instagram: @katyperry
